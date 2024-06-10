Javier Ferrán Acquires 314 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,620.88).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($36.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,610.02).
Diageo Price Performance
Diageo stock traded down GBX 55.36 ($0.71) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,619.14 ($33.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,540. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,563 ($32.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($44.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,771.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,827.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
