Jennifer Catherine Hartnett Sells 9,808 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $133,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $95,611,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

