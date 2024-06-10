Jessica L. Warren Sells 925 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TDG traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,305.99. The stock had a trading volume of 247,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $794.97 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,151.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

