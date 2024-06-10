Jessica L. Warren Sells 925 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.3 %
TDG traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,305.99. The stock had a trading volume of 247,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $794.97 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,151.03.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.19.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
