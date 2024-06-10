John David Wright Sells 8,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$38,480.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$245,298.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CVE ALV traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.81 and a 12 month high of C$10.82.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy ( CVE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.84 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 49.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

