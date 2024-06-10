JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.09.

TTWO opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

