JUNO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.99 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $56,542.53 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

