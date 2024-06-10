Junto Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,412 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.90% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $41,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $10,686,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,835,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.3 %

OLLI traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $84.61. 1,635,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,004. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.