Junto Capital Management LP Invests $47.63 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,628,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Everest Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.3 %

EG traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $381.69. 139,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,688. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.10. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

