Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,211,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRBG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

