Junto Capital Management LP Sells 20,548 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Junto Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $62,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in McKesson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.
McKesson stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $591.69. 524,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,633. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.09. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $389.48 and a 12 month high of $592.12.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
