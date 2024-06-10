Junto Capital Management LP Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,789,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,928,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in News by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

NWSA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $27.21. 1,412,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. News Co. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.