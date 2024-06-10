Junto Capital Management LP Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,789,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,928,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in News by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
News Stock Performance
NWSA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $27.21. 1,412,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. News Co. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.37.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
