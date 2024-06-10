Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Raised to C$5.97 at Desjardins

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$5.65 to C$5.97 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a tender rating on the stock.

KRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Karora Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

TSE:KRR opened at C$5.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$989.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 2.06. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.84.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

