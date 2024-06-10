Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $697.62 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00046826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,227 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.