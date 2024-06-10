KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 191,565 shares.The stock last traded at $56.38 and had previously closed at $56.81.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 403,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

