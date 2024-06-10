Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,469 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

ALL stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.67. 431,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

