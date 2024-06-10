Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Invests $433,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,397 shares of company stock worth $282,152,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $500.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,243,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,876,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.33 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.52 and a 200-day moving average of $437.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

