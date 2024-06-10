Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.76 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 262,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.2% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 208,345 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

