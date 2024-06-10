Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 264,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 742,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 179,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. 5,740,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

