Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,353.35.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $22.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,429.06. 2,116,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,657. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,233.95. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.09 and a twelve month high of $1,449.05. The firm has a market cap of $662.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

