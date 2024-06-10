Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,244 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Keysight Technologies worth $133,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.74. 790,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.