Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,910 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Kimberly-Clark worth $79,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.