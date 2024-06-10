Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells $179,250.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.59. The stock had a trading volume of 276,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $124.92.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kirby by 28.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.