Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $7.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
