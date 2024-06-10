Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Increased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,816 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.58. 1,622,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.