Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.68 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $53.03 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,024,962 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

