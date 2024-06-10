Kora Management LP Reduces Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Kora Management LP decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,327,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,000 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 19.1% of Kora Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kora Management LP’s holdings in NU were worth $77,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

NU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,569,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,490,893. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

