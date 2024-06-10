KPP Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,588,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,508 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.10. 7,239,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,859,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.