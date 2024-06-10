KPP Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 133,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

SYK stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.44. The company had a trading volume of 291,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average of $328.56. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

