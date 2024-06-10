KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 414 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,820. The company has a market capitalization of $234.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.