Kynam Capital Management LP Purchases 186,218 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises about 5.1% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $45,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 509,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $33.07. 579,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $707,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,558,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

