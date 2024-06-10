Kynam Capital Management LP Sells 91,766 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Kynam Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,766 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.16% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,195,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 610,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $778.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

