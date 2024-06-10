Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. 2,146,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
Leagold Mining Trading Down 13.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$740.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57.
About Leagold Mining
Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Leagold Mining
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.