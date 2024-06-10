Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LXRX. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

