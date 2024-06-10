Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Masimo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Masimo by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $8,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.86. 106,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,562. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.86. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

