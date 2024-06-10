Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 69,550 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,792. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

