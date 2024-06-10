Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPX Technologies worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $131.97. 32,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,640. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $145.65. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

