Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,633.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,002 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,150,842. The stock has a market cap of $450.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

