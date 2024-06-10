Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,368,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $155.15. The stock had a trading volume of 387,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,174. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

