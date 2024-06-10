Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,076,000 after acquiring an additional 421,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,421,000 after buying an additional 393,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 433,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 477,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period.

KBWB traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.61. 164,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $55.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

