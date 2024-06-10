Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,770,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.24. The company had a trading volume of 120,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.62. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

