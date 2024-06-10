Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

