Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $432.00. 1,406,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,813. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.10.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

