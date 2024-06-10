Loop Capital Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $120.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.33.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.27. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.