Loop Capital Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $115.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

