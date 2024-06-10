Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.04.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

