Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $24.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Lyft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

