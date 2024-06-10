Lyft’s (LYFT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.04.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

