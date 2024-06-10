MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$72,446.61 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
Shares of MAG traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 128,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,898. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.697861 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on MAG
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.