MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$72,446.61 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61.

Shares of MAG traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 128,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,898. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.697861 EPS for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.94.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

