Maher Masoud Acquires 29,557 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) CEO Maher Masoud purchased 29,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $143,942.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,942.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 10th, Maher Masoud bought 70,443 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $345,170.70.

Shares of MXCT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 388,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.45.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $26,531,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $6,704,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 2,182.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,239,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,537,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 584,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

