Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mama’s Creations Trading Down 1.7 %
MAMA stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About Mama’s Creations
Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.
