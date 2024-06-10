Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. On average, analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 1.7 %

MAMA stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAMA. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mama’s Creations

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.